Metro Detroit restaurants adjust to food safety concerns in wake of turkey, lettuce recalls

(WXYZ) - With a recall of one brand of raw turkey products and the food safety alert to throw away all Romaine lettuce, we found Metro Detroit restaurants are adjusting to keep their customers safe.

But it may not be easy.

Khadija Saleh of Leo’s Coney Island in Taylor says, “It’s pretty big for us because we go through a lot of Caesar Salads, Caesar Wraps, Hummus Wraps. We sell a lot of Romaine.”

So the salads that are served are made with iceberg lettuce to keep everyone safe.

The feds say E. Coli has worked its way into the lettuce leaves, so washing does not get rid of it. Even if you’ve eaten some at home and haven’t gotten sick, you’re advised to dump it all.

Thirty-two people have gotten sick, 13 hospitalized in 11 states including Michigan. Eighteen people in Ontario and Quebec have also gotten sick.

The turkey recall is limited to only one brand, Jennie-O raw ground turkey products.

The company has recalled 91,000 pounds after 164 people got sick with Salmonella in 35 states.

Cicely Johnson has been watching the food alerts on 7 Action News and says, “It’s just really, really scary. They can’t pinpoint it to a place or a state or a processing plant so it’s like you can’t buy it.”