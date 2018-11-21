Metro Detroit restaurants giving away free Thanksgiving dinners

6:35 AM, Nov 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Leon's Family Dining is celebrating its 27th anniversary of giving away free Thanksgiving dinners.

The offer is good for Wednesday only, 

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the free meals will be served at Leon's Family Dining on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Additionally, free meals will also be given out at Moe's On Ten in Novi from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

