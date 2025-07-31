Metro Detroit sees flooding after heavy rain falls across area

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Heavy rain hit parts of metro Detroit Wednesday evening, bringing flash flooding to the region for a second time this week.

Flood waters impacted Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties. Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of those areas.

Several of inches of rain fell within an hour. Drivers are urged to not drive on water covering roads.

Amy Palarchio Flooding in Canton, Michigan on July 30, 2025.

More rain is expected overnight and early Thursday morning.

On Monday, several communities in Southeast Michigan experienced flooding including at Detroit Metro Airport, where nearby roads closed and flights were delayed.

