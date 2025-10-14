ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 140 metro Detroit high school seniors got a jump start on their college futures at a special event where they could apply and even be accepted into universities on the spot.

The event at Oakland University took the stress out of the college application process for many students. Instead of waiting weeks or months for acceptance letters, students received assistance filling out applications and, in some cases, found out immediately whether they were accepted.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report below:

Metro Detroit seniors get on-the-spot college acceptances at special recruitment event

"This really is about fit and that they can learn more about the college selection process, be able to talk to us individually about the things we have to offer them, and then use that information to kind of make a more informed decision," Shane Lewis said.

Lewis is the director of admissions at Oakland University.

More than 50 colleges and universities participated in the event, including Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, Kalamazoo College and Kettering University.

WXYZ

Alyssa Dondineau from Berkley High School found the immediate feedback particularly valuable.

"I think it's really cool how they just look at your transcript and they decide right then and there instead of having the stress and the anxiety trying to figure out am I gonna get in, am I not," Dondineau said.

WXYZ

She applied to Ferris State University, Saginaw Valley State University and the University of Michigan-Flint campus.

For many students, including first-generation college students like Autumn House, the day marked a significant milestone. House is a senior at Madison High School.

"They're really proud of me to see that I'm the first in my family to be kind of going to college and being committed to it," House said.

WXYZ

House emphasized that her journey has been about preparation and persistence.

"I've reached out to like admissions officers from different colleges who have helped me and I've asked them questions about their campus, questions about applying, things that I should say," House said.

Her advice for other students is clear.

"Start as early as possible and do not procrastinate, even though it seems like there's as much time in the world," House said.

WXYZ

Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars organized the event. According to the organization, it's about more than just acceptance; it's about building confidence and connections.

"Education is for absolutely everyone, but that looks different for everyone. And so you need to really be aware of what are you into, what are your natural gifts, talents and inclinations, because there's work connected to who you are as a person," Tiffany D. Haddon said.

Haddon is the success program manager for Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars.

She emphasized the importance of students considering their whole selves when choosing a college.

"Your whole self is going to college, not just your grades or your academic self — your health, your physical self, your mental self, your emotional self. So make sure that when you're thinking and looking at different colleges and universities that they address you as a whole person," Haddon said.

WXYZ

Research shows that finding the right fit is crucial for student success.

"Find a sense of belonging. What the research tells us is that students who find a sense of belonging in their first year of school are 70% more likely to graduate. It's not money, it's not grades, it's that I belong here," Haddon said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

