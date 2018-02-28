Metro Detroit shop offering free ice cream to pothole victims

Mostly Cloudy
FRANKLIN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Potholes make anyone want to scream, but we all scream for pothole ice cream.
Farmhouse Coffee and Ice Cream in Franklin is serving up pothole ice cream.
It's described as a black tar fudge and chocolate ice cream with chunky chocolate cookie asphalt pieces.
The cherry on top? If your car has been damaged by a pothole, just bring in your receipt and they'll give you a free scoop of ice cream.
