Metro Detroit shop offering free ice cream to pothole victims

FRANKLIN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Potholes make anyone want to scream, but we all scream for pothole ice cream.

Farmhouse Coffee and Ice Cream in Franklin is serving up pothole ice cream.

It's described as a black tar fudge and chocolate ice cream with chunky chocolate cookie asphalt pieces.

The cherry on top? If your car has been damaged by a pothole, just bring in your receipt and they'll give you a free scoop of ice cream.