Metro Detroit teen jailed on $150K bond for school threat

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Clinton Township teen is being held in jail on $150,000 bond after posting a threat to Chippewa Valley High School on social media.

Jacob Michael Graham, 18, is charged with one count of false report of terrorism. He was arraigned on that charge Monday.

Graham allegedly posted a photo on Instagram of himself with a weapon and a threatening caption that made reference to school shootings.

According to the Macomb Daily, Graham was holding an AR-15 and posted the caption, "next school shooter."

When Chippewa Valley officials received word of the threat, they immediately removed him from class and he was arrested by police.

Clinton Township police told The Macomb Daily that he rented an AR-15 at a rifle range last week and the family doesn't own any weapons.