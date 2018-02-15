Metro Detroit traffic: M-59 ramps to NB I-75 closed today for 'waste' cleanup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - MDOT is letting drivers know that both the eastbound and westbound ramps to M-59 will be closed for most of the day on Thursday to clean up from a semi crash on Wednesday.

According to MDOT, the right lane of northbound I-75 at M-59 will also be closed for the cleanup.

On Wednesday afternoon, a gravel hauler carrying waste rolled over off of the highway, spilling "waste" in the grass off of the road.

According to MDOT, it's expected the cleanup will take most of the day and hopefully the lanes and ramps could reopen by the afternoon rush hour.