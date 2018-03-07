Metro Detroit traffic: Snow & rain causing slippery roads

(WXYZ) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of metro Detroit until 1 p.m. with a Winter Storm Warning for northern Oakland and Livingston counties until 9 a.m.

The snow in the area is causing a headache for drivers across metro Detroit, so please take it slow on your morning commute and leave some extra time.

VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE and follow MDOT on Twitter for the latest accident information