Metro Detroit voters pass zoo millage renewal, Detroit museum millage

Voters in the Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties passed the Detroit Zoo millage renewal, while the museum authority also passed.
With all of the precincts reporting in Oakland & Macomb and 98% of precincts reporting in Wayne County, the zoo millage has around 71.4% of people voting yes on it.
The "Southeast Michigan Public Historical Museum Authority Millage Proposal" has 59.5% of people voting yes on it.
For the zoo, the millage was a renewal of a millage passed originally in 2008 and "will continue to providing as table source of funding that supports" the zoo. For a home valued at $200,000, the cost will be around $10 per year.
The Detroit Historical Society and Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History asked voters to pass the millage to give public funding for both institutions.
Watch below: More on the museum millage on the ballot in November
The asks comes as both institutions say they've experienced financial strains and must address long-term sustainability.
"The model we have for The Wright, I can say we have to generate $10 million every 12 months. For a relatively small non-profit, it's a lot of money to try to find every 12 months," said The Wright President & CEO Neil A. Barclay.
The two organizations are asked voters in Oakland County and Wayne County to pass a ten-year, .2 mill levy. That works out to about $20 for every $100,000 in taxable value.
In return, every county resident would receive free admission to both museums; seniors and students would receive free transportation for tours; teachers would gain new curriculum and training; the publicly-owned collections would be permanently protected; and other local institutions would receive support.