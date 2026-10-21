Metro Detroit voters say they want substance ahead of final Michigan Senate debate

(WXYZ) — With just two weeks to go before Election Day, Michigan's U.S. Senate race is entering a critical stretch — and voters across Metro Detroit say they want less campaign rhetoric and more specific answers from candidates Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed.

Watch Randy's story in the video player below:

Metro Detroit voters want substance ahead of final Michigan Senate debate

I spoke with voters from several communities ahead of the candidates' final debate, and many said they want more substance on the economy, foreign policy, affordability and the impact of artificial intelligence.

From money in politics to the cost of living and foreign policy issues that hit close to home, voters say they want more substance from the two candidates.

"Trying to hear their stance on how they're planning on getting some of the money out of the political cycle," Christopher Kendall said.

Kendall is one of several Metro Detroit voters I spoke with ahead of the second and final debate between El-Sayed and Rogers at Channel 7 studios.

"We're not looking for headlines. We're not looking for buzzwords. We're looking for a real plan," Jeremy Lewis said.

Every vote will count in this closely watched race, but political observers are paying particular attention to voters in Arab, Black and Jewish communities.

"Israel, I believe, is America's greatest ally," Mark Gorge said.

Gorge, a Jewish voter supporting Rogers, is critical of recent comments El-Sayed made about Israel not being America's friend.

"It should be interesting to see if he addresses what he said and clarifies it further. And if what he said is what he meant, he's not a starter in my perspective at all," Gorge said.

"Holding Israel accountable for its war crimes in the Middle East, especially since I'm Lebanese American. My family has been impacted there," Lana El Sibai said.

We also spoke with voters who say they want candidates to focus less on rhetoric and more on policy.

"More than anything, I want to hear policies. Right now you turn on YouTube or TV and hear a lot of dog whistles and people calling each other names. More than anything, especially from Mike Rogers, I want to hear how you're going to fix the economy rather than just saying Abdullah El-Sayed sides with the Muslim Brotherhood," Mohammed Bouzeid said.

But across communities and political perspectives, there are issues that unite voters. Many say they want specific plans to address affordability, the impact of AI, and the rapid growth of data centers.

"A.I. is taking jobs from people. I get it, companies are in business to make money, but who buys the product? It's not the robots," Tamara Perrin said.

"I think A.I. and data centers are good," Gorge said. "I think we have to be realistic and cautious where we place them. I don't think anybody wants a data center, a prison, or a garbage dump next to their house. But America is a big country, and there's plenty of room to place things."

"You know, the gas prices, the cost of living, we're not keeping up. Nobody's keeping up. It's hurting our businesses. People are not coming out to spend money. Where does it end?" Mohamad Dbouk said.

That's the question many voters are hoping this Senate race will help answer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

