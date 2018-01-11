Metro Detroit weather: Record warmth today, snow returns tomorrow

(WXYZ) - Step outside and feel the warmth! Well, at least the mildest temperatures we've been had since the beginning of December. However, if you enjoy a nice winter thaw, you may want to take full advantage of it now, because temperatures will quickly plummet on Friday.

This brief warm-up is setting records for the warmest low temperatures in many spots. And it will get even milder today with temperatures soaring into the 50s. Some areas across Lower Michigan will likely exceed record highs this afternoon, as well. This push of unseasonably warm air will bring periods of rain across Metro Detroit today.

Winter weather quickly returns late tonight as a cold front barrels through the region changing rain to sleet and then snow by Friday morning. Our 7-First Alert Hour-by-Hour graphics below show how quickly the change from rain to snow occurs across the area. A rapid freeze up will be possible as temperatures dive below freezing in just a short period of time. Watch for a potentially icy and dangerous morning commute across Metro Detroit. This big push of frigid air will bring several inches of fresh snow before tapering off Friday afternoon and pushing wind chills back down into the single digits.

Winter weather sticks around for the weekend with colder than average temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills below zero.

