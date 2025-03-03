Metro Detroit will gain nearly 1 1/2 hours of daylight in March

(WXYZ) — Spring is on the horizon and that means more daylight, warmer weather and more outdoor fun across metro Detroit.

With the calendar flipping to March on Saturday, metro Detroit is gaining several minutes of daylight each day, with the sun setting later and later.

Also, as a reminder, our clocks do move forward an hour overnight Saturday into Sunday on March 9.

See the latest weather forecast in the video below:

Weather Planner Plus: Here's what to expect today

Starting Sunday, our sunset will be after 7:30 p.m. with the clock change.

We're also gaining about three minutes of daylight per day.

By the end of March, metro Detroit will gain nearly 1 1/2 hours of daylight. Specifically, we'll gain just under 1:26 of daylight and the sun will set just before 8 p.m. by March 31.