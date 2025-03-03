Watch Now
Metro Detroit will gain nearly 1 1/2 hours of daylight in March

Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
(WXYZ) — Spring is on the horizon and that means more daylight, warmer weather and more outdoor fun across metro Detroit.

With the calendar flipping to March on Saturday, metro Detroit is gaining several minutes of daylight each day, with the sun setting later and later.

Also, as a reminder, our clocks do move forward an hour overnight Saturday into Sunday on March 9.

Starting Sunday, our sunset will be after 7:30 p.m. with the clock change.

We're also gaining about three minutes of daylight per day.

By the end of March, metro Detroit will gain nearly 1 1/2 hours of daylight. Specifically, we'll gain just under 1:26 of daylight and the sun will set just before 8 p.m. by March 31.

