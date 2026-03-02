Metro Detroit will gain nearly an hour and a half of daylight in March

With spring on the horizon in metro Detroit and Daylight Saving Time set to begin in March, our days are getting longer and we'll be seeing the sun more.

In February, we gained more than an hour of daylight, and with the arrival of March, metro Detroit is gaining nearly three minutes of daylight per day.

Starting on March 8, after the clocks shift forward, our sunset will be around 7:30 p.m. By the end of the month, our sunset will be just before 8 p.m.

In all, metro Detroit will gain nearly 1 hour and 26 minutes of daylight in March.