Metro Detroit woman is a contestant on 'The Bachelor' on Channel 7

Season 29 of "The Bachelor" premiered on Channel 7 Monday night, and this year's cast of women features someone from metro Detroit.

Grant Ellis is the bachelor for this season, and there were 25 women for the season premiere.

Parisa, 29, is a pediatric behavior analyst and is one of the 25 women on the show. She's from Birmingham.

According to ABC, "Parisa is empathetic, resilient and ready to settle down. She has always dreamed of starting her own family and longs for an emotionally intimate connection with someone with whom she can be a power couple. She loves to cook, travel and enjoy charcuterie nights … and not to be cheesy, but Parisa is truly one of a kind. She is hoping to meet a man who is loyal, honest and funny, and is excited for her the power of love to guide her on this journey."

After the end of the first episode, seven women were sent home during the rose ceremony, but Parisa was not one of them. She'll be around for next week.

You can watch "The Bachelor" on Channel 7 every Monday night at 8 p.m.