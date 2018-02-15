Metro Detroit woman on quest to find couple pictured in lost wedding album

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman in Milford is trying to return a small wedding album to the couple pictured in it.

The problem is, no one has any idea who they are.

Tracy Banish said, "I actually feel a part of it. I was sitting in the crowd in the second row."

She jokes about feeling connected to a couple she never met and a wedding she never attended.

Anthony and Kate got married October 6, 2016, and that's all we know about them.

"Love to get in touch with Anthony and Kate, whoever this mysterious couple is."

When Banish bought a hutch at a boutique store in Howell, it accidentally contained a small wedding album.

"I had no idea what it was, so I opened it up," she said. "Nothing on the album gives away a last name or even a description or a name of the church."

When the hutch was delivered, the album was sitting in a cubby hole.

"I didn't want to throw it away and I'm sure it means a lot to somebody out there."

She contacted the store owner who said they bought the hutch from a wholesaler, so Tracy called her.

"She ended up buying it from somebody in Ann Arbor, so somebody had returned the hutch from Ethan Allen directly to this wholesaler and she didn't know who that person was."

Banish posted it on Facebook and it's been shared by hundreds.

"One of my favorite pictures in it is the bride, Kate, a picture from behind the church."

She believes the couple could be anywhere.

"I do feel a connection with them even though they are complete strangers and they have no idea who I am," she added. "Hopefully there is a happy ending. They're still together and they want it back."

If you recognize the couple, email Banish at tracy@mihometeam.com or find her on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/12118705.