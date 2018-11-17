Metro Detroit YMCA preps healthy food baskets for families in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The metro Detroit YMCA helped spread holiday cheer to local families in need Saturday.

Staff and volunteers filled Thanksgiving baskets with various fresh and healthy options to ensure needy families could celebrate a meal together.

The YMCA partnered with Gleaners Food Bank, Peacock Farms and Verellen Orchards & Cider to create baskets including: a turkey, eggs, squash, greens, potatoes, onions, and other fruits and vegetables.

Baskets also included pantry items like salt and pepper, herbs, oil, flour, baking tins, tin foil, potato peelers.

“The baskets will be filled with fresh produce from local farms and other staples and delivered to families in Detroit and Pontiac,” said Lisa Senac, Executive Director of Healthy Living and Life Skills for the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. “Anyone interested in volunteering can go to signupgenius.com and become part of this meaningful event.”

In three months, the organization's donated van has delivered more than 33,000 meals to people in four counties and fed more than 4,500 children.

“Supporting organizations making a positive impact in our local communities is a cornerstone of what we’re blessed to be able to do at LaFontaine Automotive Group,” said Ryan LaFontaine, Chief Operating Officer, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “Everyone should have the same opportunity to eat healthy, nourishing meals, at Thanksgiving and year-round. Our partnership with the YMCA will allow more families to lead healthier lives.”

Click here to get involved and support the cause.