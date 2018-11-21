Menu

Metro Detroit youth suffering life-threatening illnesses get surprise trip from nonprofit

Posted: 8:19 PM, Nov 20, 2018
Two metro Detroit families dealing with life-threatening illnesses received the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday. 

At Havel Elementary School in Sterling Heights, the school teamed up with firefighters to surprise Jaden Thomas. The second-grader has type 1 diabetes and deals with it like a trooper. The group, Baking Memories 4 Kids is sending Thomas and his parents to Disney World. 

In Royal Oak, 8-year-old Lola Lemon is also receiving the thrilling news of a Disney trip. Her and her two younger sisters have Glycogen Storage Disease (GSD), which can cause critically low blood sugars without warning, causing possible seizures, coma or worse. 

Baking Memories 4 Kids, which was founded in 2012, sells chocolate chip cookies to make dreams come true. The nonprofit organization's founder, Frank Squeo, is a cancer survivor.  

You can purchase cookies to support the organization's efforts here

And for more information, visit  www.bakingmemories4kids.com .

