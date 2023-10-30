Metro Detroiter buys winning Lotto 47 ticket in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A very lucky Michigan Lottery player in metro Detroit has won the Lotto 47 jackpot, the second winner in a week and the fifth in 2023.

“One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday – 02-05-08-10-17-29 – to win the $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought online at the Baas Mini Mart, located at 31301 Five Mile Road in Livonia,” Michigan Lottery said Monday.

“Saturday’s jackpot win was the game’s second big hit in less than a week. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, a lucky player won a $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com.”

Each ticket for Lotto 47 is $1. Six numbers from one to 47 must be selected for a chance to win. Lotto 47 jackpots start at $1 million and increases until there is a winner.

Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m., Lotto 47 numbers are drawn. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on drawing days at a Michigan Lottery retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com.