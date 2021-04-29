Watch
News

Actions

Metro Detroiter starts 'Let Your Heartshine' movement to spread love across country

During Autism Awareness Month and beyond
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 16:57:53-04

(WXYZ) — April is National Autism Awareness Month, and one Metro Detroit man has a message for all of us.

The local 29-year-old, an artist, was inspired to do something special and creative, to spread love and stop the spread of hate that’s been running rampant across the country.

"With my autism and last year, when COVID hit, it really made me so sad," said Samuel Morris.

His movement is called "Let your Heartshine." It means to spread light everywhere.

Morris created shirts with the slogan and an image of a heart and sun shining with two people hugging on the inside. He said the background represents the dark times, but the image represents the lighter times that he believes are ahead.

"I want people to feel love when they wear my shirts," he said.

The Anti-Defamation League and Morris have partnered up to share the love.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom met up with him and one of his supporters.

To purchase a “Let Your Heartshine" shirt, visit peopleloveart.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!