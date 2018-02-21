Metro Detroiters facing major lane closures Thursday for emergency repairs

Partly Cloudy
A view of traffic along Baldwin Road in Orion Township.
(WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced major lane closures on freeways in metro Detroit for emergency repairs on Thursday.
Closures will begin on WB I-696 in Oakland County from I-75 to Woodward, with the NB and SB I-75 ramps closing to WB I-696 until 7 p.m.
Eastbound I-696 in Macomb County from Dequindre to Mound will face lane closures.
Southbound I-75 in Oakland County from Adams and Crooks will only have the left lane open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southbound US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County from Hickory Grove and Long Lake will only have the right lane open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
