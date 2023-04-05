Metro Detroiters prepare for Wednesday's severe weather potential

With the enhanced risk for severe weather throughout metro Detroit today, it's important to keep safety in mind.

There's also a potential for tornadoes, and it's important to have a plan in case of an emergency. 7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor looked at the safest areas of your home a few weeks ago. You can watch that below.

Where are the safest areas of your home to go during severe weather?

Already today, there have been reports of nickel-sized hail in Macomb County around 3 a.m., but two years ago, the town of Armada was hit by a tornado, and they know how to prepare if it happens again.

The tornado ripped through Main St. in Downtown Armada, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Justin Sebra owns a business in the town.

"It's nothing to play around with and it's over in minutes and your whole life is changed," he said.

Thankfully, Sebra had already left the business, but the storm destroyed a home nearby and left many. families seeking shelter.

"It seemed like it was no big deal but we started hearing that wind and seeing the branches so we actually went into the bathroom, grabbed the kids and pillows and went into the bathroom," Jay Burgher said.

Burgher lives 1/4 mile away from where the tornado touched down. His house is a ranch and has no basement, so he and his family huddled in the bathroom.

Macomb County Director of Emergency Management Brandon Lewis wants people to take storm warnings seriously and have a plan in place for severe weather.

"Wind doesn't have to be a tornado to do significant damage and we actually see quite a few straight-line wind events every year that cause significant damage," he said.

If you do find yourself in a tornado warning, make sure you have a plan.

Avoid windows and exterior walls, go to the basement if possible, and be aware of what's above you. If you can't go to a basement or don't have one, move to an interior room in the home.

We are expecting heavy rain today as well, and the Great Lakes Water Authority has issued an alert because their systems are already near capacity, so if you live in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding or if you experienced flooding before, remove all valuable items from your basement and unplug your appliances.