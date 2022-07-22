Metro Detroiters share plans if they win $660 million Mega Millions jackpot

(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $660 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving those who play a chance at winning the game's fifth-largest jackpot.

7 Action News' Peter Maxwell went out and talked with metro Detroiters about what they would do if they won the jackpot, and the answers vary, but all know that the odds are not great to win.

"It's hard to pinpoint because it's still up in the air right now. The only thing you can do is just imagine. If it comes true and it's meant to be just change everything around you," Tommy Estes, one of the players, said.

"I would take care of my family basically and then maybe invest a little bit definitely," John Newsted said.

There have been 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers, which has allowed the jackpot to swell from $20 million back in April.

Even with the higher jackpot, your odds of winning the lottery have not changed. The odds are still 1 in 302.5 million.

What's more likely to happen to you other than winning the jackpot? Being killed by hornets, bees or wasps is 1 in 54,000. The odds of being hit by a meteor are 1 in 1.6 million. Becoming president of the U.S. is 1 in 32 million.

Ranell Taylor has won the lottery a few times on Daily Picks, and just wants to see what happens.

"I don't even know yet. I would just have to put it up until I come up with a plan," Taylor said.

The drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m.