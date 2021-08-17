Metro Detroiters share reactions to Afghanistan conflict

(WXYZ) — With Kabul now fallen in the hands of Taliban forces, the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse by the minute.

Thousands of civilians, contractors, and diplomats are desperately trying to flee the country as the backlash from the Taliban is imminent towards anyone who supported the U.S. and its allies.

Journalist and Ph.D. student at Wayne State University, Farida Pojaah, says she was horrified to see footage of people clinging on to the wheels of an airplane as a desperate measure to escape from Taliban forces.

And now Farida is worried for the safety of people in Afghanistan, including her friends who weren't lucky enough to get on an evacuation flight.

Meanwhile, Farida's Afghani friends living in Michigan have started to receive threats from the Taliban, which has forced them to sever communication with their families both over the phone and through social media.

The Imam at Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Dr. Ibrahim Kazerooni, says Afghanistan’s culture dictates that once someone is labeled as a traitor the entire family pays the price.

As for the future of Afghanistan, Iman Kazerooni believes more bloodshed is expected as the Taliban suffered a lot due to many years of fighting. Hence, the first thing they will be looking for is revenge, and that’s what everyone is worried about.