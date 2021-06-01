Watch
News

Actions

Metro Detroit's summer outlook calls for more 90-degree days, increased rain

items.[0].videoTitle
The summer outlook for Michigan looks slightly above average temperatures and rain for metro Detroit.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 05:58:14-04

(WXYZ) — Monday marks the beginning of the meteorological summer, and the outlook from the National Weather Service looks to be slightly above-average for rain and for temperatures.

There's a slight chance of above-average rain for the summer, and the average is about 10 inches of rain for June, July and August in metro Detroit.

As for temperatures, it's expected to be really hot in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, and we're on the fringe for that increased change of warmer temperatures.

The average high is 81.6 degrees, so it's likely we'll get more 90-degree days this summer.

Looking back to last summer, it was the 10th hottest summer on record. Six of the last 10 years have made it in the 10 hottest summers.

Hottest summers since 1875 for metro Detroit

  1. 2016
  2. 2012
  3. 2005
  4. 1995
  5. 1955
  6. 2018
  7. 2011
  8. 2010
  9. 1988
  10. 2020
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!