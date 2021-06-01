Metro Detroit's summer outlook calls for more 90-degree days, increased rain

(WXYZ) — Monday marks the beginning of the meteorological summer, and the outlook from the National Weather Service looks to be slightly above-average for rain and for temperatures.

There's a slight chance of above-average rain for the summer, and the average is about 10 inches of rain for June, July and August in metro Detroit.

As for temperatures, it's expected to be really hot in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, and we're on the fringe for that increased change of warmer temperatures.

The average high is 81.6 degrees, so it's likely we'll get more 90-degree days this summer.

Looking back to last summer, it was the 10th hottest summer on record. Six of the last 10 years have made it in the 10 hottest summers.

Hottest summers since 1875 for metro Detroit