Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks".

Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

All movies are free! Metroparks daily or annual passes are required to enter the park.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Cancellations will be posted on social media and the website. Movies will not be rescheduled.

Upcoming movie dates and locations:



Saturday, August 13 – "Encanto" at Willow Metropark

Friday, August 19 – "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Kensington Metropark

Saturday, August 20 – "Encanto" at Stony Creek Metropark

Saturday, August 27 – "Space Jam, A New Legacy" at Willow Metropark

Saturday, September 3 – "Jungle Cruise" at Stony Creek Metropark

Saturday, September 17 – "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Stony Creek Metropark

More about information about "Movies in the Park" available here.

