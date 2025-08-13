Metroparks to recommend partial removal of Flat Rock Dam, add rock arches

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron-Clinton Metroparks said it will recommend a partial removal of the Flat Rock Dam following a feasibility study.

This week, officials with the Metroparks said that after a feasibility study was completed, they found multiple possible alternatives that explored high-level impacts of partial dam removal, full dam removal or no dam change but addressing fish passage improvements.

After the study, officials are recommending to move forward with what is called alternative #2, which involves modification of the dam through partial removal and the installation of rock arches.

Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan will officially make the recommendation during the Metroparks Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 14.

According to the Metroparks, the modification and partial removal will:



"Maintain water levels of the impoundment behind the dam. Existing recreational activities can continue and wildlife habitats are maintained."

"Maintain or increase recreational use of this section of the river. Activities like fishing, canoeing and kayaking will become easier with safe portage for paddlers provided."

"Enhance fish passage, benefiting the overall ecosystem of the Huron River, including its wildlife."

"Lower the risk of infrastructure failure to better protect downstream communities."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has classified the Flat Rock Dam as a high hazard potential dam, which means it's located in an area where a failure may cause serious damage to critical infrastructure and more.

If the recommendation is approved by the board, design and permitting would start. The public can comment on the recommendation during the board meeting on Aug. 14, and the board is set to vote on the recommendation on the Sept. 11 meeting.

