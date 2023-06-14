Mexicantown-Hubbard Communities earns 2023 Main Street America accreditation

(WXYZ) — The Mexicantown-Hubbard Communities (MHC) was recently recognized as an Accredited Main Street America program.

According to a press release from the Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA), this accreditation from Main Street America honors the district for its commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, meeting Main Street America’s national performance standards.

“Receiving Main Street accreditation speaks to our community’s hard work and dedication to building a thriving business district,” said Chavez-Wazeerud-Din, President of the SDBA, in a press release.

This announcement by the SDBA comes five years after MHC received a Main Street designation from the State of Michigan and its Michigan Main Street program.

The Michigan Main Street Program has reportedly been working with MHC to provide consulting services, training, and technical assistance to drive revitalization of the district. It has also helped provide development tools, including façade improvements, real estate advocacy services, bilingual food business workshops, certifications, and inspections.

According to the SDBA, the Main Street-MHC partnership created more than $566,600 in private investments, advanced eight façade and building improvements, opened seven new businesses, and raised 2,238 volunteer hours.

Hannah White, Interim President, and CEO of Main Street America, expressed the steadfast commitment to creating vibrant downtown neighborhoods.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” says Hannah White, Interim President, and CEO of Main Street America, in a press release.

According to the press release, in 2022 alone, “Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours.”