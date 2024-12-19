MGM Grand Detroit announces $15 million upgrades, including Spa Pool

DETROIT (WXYZ) — MGM Grand Detroit announced $15 million upgrades, including an immersive Spa Pool.

These upgrades come as part of MGM Grand's 25th Anniversary celebration, which makes this the largest single-year reinvestment for the business since it opened in 2007.

These upgrades include



Slot machine optimization of the casino floor, with 233 new games being introduced

Improved sight lines

The new LIT Gaming Lounge, a 4,500 square feet gaming space, featuring 81 slot machines and 10 table games

Remodel of a former nightclub spac

Relocated National Coney Island and Detroit Wing Company within Detroit Central Market and expanded self-service options

Replaced tile on the pool deck at Immerse Spa and refinished the indoor pool

Renovated and refreshed employee spaces, including a 1,784-square-foot employee lounge

“2024 has been a transformative year for MGM Grand Detroit as we’ve enhanced several of our venues and spaces,” said Matt Buckley, President & COO of MGM Grand Detroit. “These upgrades reflect our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests and a supportive work environment for our team members. As we conclude our celebration of 25 years in Detroit, we are looking ahead to an even brighter future."