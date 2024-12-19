MGM Grand Detroit announces $15 million upgrades, including Spa Pool

DETROIT (WXYZ) — MGM Grand Detroit announced $15 million upgrades, including an immersive Spa Pool.
These upgrades come as part of MGM Grand's 25th Anniversary celebration, which makes this the largest single-year reinvestment for the business since it opened in 2007.
These upgrades include
- Slot machine optimization of the casino floor, with 233 new games being introduced
- Improved sight lines
- The new LIT Gaming Lounge, a 4,500 square feet gaming space, featuring 81 slot machines and 10 table games
- Remodel of a former nightclub spac
- Relocated National Coney Island and Detroit Wing Company within Detroit Central Market and expanded self-service options
- Replaced tile on the pool deck at Immerse Spa and refinished the indoor pool
- Renovated and refreshed employee spaces, including a 1,784-square-foot employee lounge
“2024 has been a transformative year for MGM Grand Detroit as we’ve enhanced several of our venues and spaces,” said Matt Buckley, President & COO of MGM Grand Detroit. “These upgrades reflect our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests and a supportive work environment for our team members. As we conclude our celebration of 25 years in Detroit, we are looking ahead to an even brighter future."