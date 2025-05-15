MGM Grand Detroit announces $20M in upgrades to hotel rooms, spa & more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — MGM Grand Detroit announced a $20 million investment to upgrade different parts of the hotel and casino.

According to MGM, they will upgrade all 400 hotel rooms with new furniture – including desks, credenzas, couches, mattresses and refrigerators. On top of the rooms, all 65 premium suites will get new paint, carpet, window treatments, furniture, mattresses and refrigerators.

MGM said the IMMERSE Spa will update its gym with new equipment and flooring and the pool space will feature new cabanas.

The MGM Rewards desk will have a standalone space near the self-parking entrances by the casino floor, and the casino will be new carpeting and an overhaul of the HVAC systems.

MGM Grand Detroit

“MGM Resorts and our entire team at MGM Grand Detroit are deeply committed to enhancing the guest experience throughout all aspects of the property in an effort to drive consistent and continued visitation to the region,” MGM Resorts Midwest Group President and COO Matt Buckley said in a statement. “We’re proud to have played a key role in Detroit’s emergence as a premier entertainment and hospitality destination, and this next phase of investment reflects our unwavering commitment to pushing that momentum even further.”

These upgrades come after $15 million in enhancements that came last year as the hotel and casino celebrated its 25th year.