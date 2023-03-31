MI GOP chair says Trump indictment will rally supporters and 'wake a lot of people up'

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in history, a former American president has been indicted for a crime.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

Many are asking how it could impact democracy and politics. In Michigan, Republican Party leaders are working to turn the controversy into an opportunity.

Voters have a predictably wide variety of reactions to the news. Most approached for this story said they don’t want to talk about it. Some say this is evidence the system is broken, while others trust the judicial system to reveal the truth.

“It is a historical moment as we know, but overall, I think what is important is the American people get some answers,” Eric Fowlkes said. “If he has some things that he is wrong for, it is only right as America that we see some kind of justice.”

“It didn’t surprise me because New York is all Democrats and they are going to do whatever they can. I mean, why did it take so long to do it if they wanted it really? It is just a set up is what it is,” said John Dashiell, who says he would vote for Trump as president again.

“It is saddening. Even if I wasn’t chair, it still saddened me to hear our government is being weaponized against a citizen. Today it is Donald Trump — tomorrow it is you,” Kristina Karamo, Michigan GOP Chair, said.

Karamo, who was backed by Trump and refused to concede after losing the race for secretary of state, is sending out the message this is a reason to get involved.

“This wakes a lot of people up,” she said.

7 Action News reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party for comment but they declined Thursday evening.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

