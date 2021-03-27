MI GOP Chair Weiser issues apology after mentioning 'assassination,' calling top Democratic women leaders 'witches'

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Republican Party has issued an apology from Chairman Ron Weiser.

Weiser called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “witches” during a Thursday event, according to a Facebook video.

Weiser also mentioned ‘assassination’ in reference to a comment from an event attendee about getting some GOP lawmakers out.

The remarks drew condemnation from Whitmer and others. Weiser also released a statement Friday, but stop short of an apology at the time.

His new statement reads as follows: