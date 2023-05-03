MI House passes bipartisan distracted driving bill package 

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A package of bills targeting distracted driving passed in the Michigan House of Representatives Wednesday through bills introduced by State Representatives Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth), Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit) and Mike Mueller (R-Fenton).

The goal of the package is to strengthen and modernize distracted driving laws in Michigan.

Introduced by Rep. Koleszar, House Bill 4250, would prohibit a person from using a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle or school bus.

“The House took an immense first step toward making our roads and highways safer for all Michiganders, and I am elated that these bills passed with bipartisan support from my colleagues today,” Koleszar said. “These bills are necessary because distracted driving accounts for about 25% of all fatal crashes here in Michigan. That isn’t just a number; that is real lives lost. Something needs to be done to protect Michiganders while they are driving on the roads, and these bills do just that.”

Introduced by Rep. Carter, HB 4251 would prescribe the number of points assigned to a person's driving record for a second or subsequent violation.

“Michigan’s distracted driving laws need to be updated to ensure the safety of our drivers,” Carter said. “Simply banning texting is not enough with evolving technology and the convenience of smartphones. I am hopeful these laws will help to protect our loved ones and get them home safely each day.”

Introduced by Rep. Mueller, HB 4252 requires the Department of State Police to submit, 40 months after the bill takes effect, a report to the governor and Legislature that includes information related to violations of using a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle or school bus.

“The passage of this legislation is the first step in finishing what was started over four years ago. As a former deputy sheriff, I have seen the devastation caused by unsafe driving,” Mueller said. “With today’s vehicle and cellular communication advancements, this is commonsense legislation that will help ensure the safety of drivers in the state of Michigan.”