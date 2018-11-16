MI man accidentally shot & killed by other hunter on opening day

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a mid-Michigan man was accidentally shot and killed by another hunter on the opening day of firearm season northeast of Traverse City.

According to the DNR, they were called to the area of West Elder Rd. and Northeast Torch Lake Dr. near the village of Alden around 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Justin Beutel, of Sanford, unresponsive. First aid was administered but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the DNR, Beutel was hunting on private land and was shot by another man hunting nearby. That man is not being identified but is from Gaylord.

Lt. James Gorno with the DNR said it appears the two men were not hunting together and did not know each other.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police Department are assisting with the investigation.