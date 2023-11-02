MI randmother of 14-month-old allegedly exposed to fentanyl and cocaine is charged with open murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The grandmother of a 14-month-old girl who recently died in her care was in court Wednesday morning to be arraigned on an open murder charge.

52-year-old Latisha Marylin Jones is currently being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $20,000 bond, after officially being charged Wednesday.

She is accused of causing the death of her 14-month-old granddaughter, Eva Jones.

Grandmother charged in 2-year-old's death

On October 22, Latisha Jones was watching Eva, along with an 11-year-old, and a four-year-old at the home of Eva's mother, Dinesha Jones.

Dinesha was working until just before 3 p.m. when she came home and began cooking dinner for everyone.

While she is in the kitchen, she begins to notice Eva acting distressed.

"Eva began acting drowsy, rubbing her eyes, and falling backwards, hitting her head on the refrigerator (twice)," a court affidavit obtained by FOX 17 says.

Apparently believing she was just tired, Latisha placed her in a bed to take a nap.

About 45 minutes later, according to court documents, Dinesha went to check on Eva, finding her unresponsive.

Sadly, the young girl was pronounced dead.

As Child Protective Services got involved, both Latisha and Dinesha were asked to complete drug screens.

According to the affidavit, Latisha admitted to investigators that she used heroin and cocaine regularly.

The document elaborates, "Latisha admitted that she last used heroin that morning before coming to Dinesha's house."

It was during a follow up interview with Latisha on October 25 that she allegedly explained the extent of what happened.

"Latisha said she placed a used needle and a spoon used to heat her heroin in her coat pocket and placed her coat on a chair in the living room. Latisha said the spoon was partially sticking out of her coat pocket," the affidavit reads.

She allegedly told them that she saw Eva with a spoon in her mouth some time before she began acting strangely, but didn't realize it was her heroin spoon.

It wasn't until Eva was pronounced dead that she claims she put her coat back on, and realized that her spoon was no longer in her pocket.

"Latisha then realized it was her drug spoon that Eva had in her mouth," the affidavit says.

"Latisha believes the heroin on her spoon was what killed Eva."

The affidavit says that Eva's autopsy found she had numerous drugs in her system— fentanyl, norfentanyl, benzodiazepines and cocaine.

Latisha was arrested that day, October 25.

Arraigned Wednesday morning, she will be back in court November 9 for what is called a probable cause conference.

If convicted on the open murder charge, Latisha could be sentenced to life in prison.