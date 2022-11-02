Michigan Achievement Scholarship will help low-income students pay for college

The State of Michigan launched a new website on Wednesday that will help low-income students going to college pay for school amid rising expenses.

The Michigan Achievement Scholarship will be available and could save students thousands of dollars per year, starting with the class of 2023.

Students are encouraged to first fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and then 3-5 days later, create an account with the MiStudentAid portal.

According to the state, students will be eligible for aid if their family demonstrates financial need while completing the FAFSA.

Students will be able to get $2,750 per year if going to a community college, up to $5,500 per year if they go to a public university and up to $4,000 per yar if going to a private college or university.

“The Michigan Achievement Scholarship will make additional education possible for the majority of Michigan’s new college students after they earn their high school diploma or equivalency,” said Sarah Szurpicki, director of the Office of Sixty by 30. “This scholarship is game-changing for Michigan families. Creating more pathways to education beyond high school means creating more pathways for Michigan students, families, and businesses to succeed.”

