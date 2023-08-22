Michigan adds two species to invasive watch list; here's what to look out for

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the state's invasive species watch list has been updated to include two new species.

According to the DNR, the Mountain pine beetle and water-primrose have been added to the list.

Also, the European frog-bit, which was originally listed in 2011, has been moved off of the list of species of immediate concern and is now considered established in the state.

The DNR said the mountain pine beetle is the most aggressive, persistent and destructive bark beetle in the western U.S. and Canada. It attacks species of pine, and could have a widespread effect in the state.

“White and red pines are primary species in our forest ecosystems, and jack pine serves as critical habitat for the Kirtand’s warbler,” said Susie Iott, invasive species program specialist with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “If mountain pine beetle were to become widely established in Michigan, it would cause severe losses across multiple industries, including timber products, plant nurseries and tourism.”

Water-primrose is a group of similar non-native plants that are invasive in wetland ecosystems. It spreads in dense mats within wetlands an shoreline areas and outcompetes naive species, making boating and water access difficult.

There are three known populations – two in the metro Detroit area and one in Ottawa County, which indicates the water-primrose species can surive in the state's climate.

“Water-primrose is not a regulated species in Michigan. Though not common in trade, it was likely introduced through the landscape or water garden pathway,” said Bill Keiper, aquatic biologist with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Several Ludwigia species are common in trade but are not invasive and look much different than water-primrose.”

The public is encouraged to look for and report potential infestations of either the beetle or water-primrose and then report it.

Mountain beetles are tiny and live under bark, and are most noticeable by the popcorn-like lumps of pine pitch, called "pitch tubes," on pine trees.

Water-primrose can be found along the water's edge or floating on water and plants can grow up to two feet tall. Look for reddish stems, dark green leaves and a showy, yellow flower with five or six petals.

To report mountain pine beetle, invasive water-primrose and other watch list species, use the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network online reporting tool or download the MISIN smartphone app and report from your phone.