Michigan adults can find their immunization history online

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 11, 2021
LANSING, MI (AP) — Michigan’s health department has created a way for adults to find their immunization records online.

The Michigan Immunization Portal is open to residents ages 18 and older. They can download, save or print their vaccination history free of charge.

People must create an account and upload a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. Vaccinations done in another state or country may not be shown, though records can still be requested from a doctor’s office or local health department.

COVID-19 vaccinations are included in the portal. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said that will enable people who have misplaced their COVID-19 vaccine card to print a record of it.

