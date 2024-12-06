Michigan AG announces human trafficking ring bust in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday a human trafficking ring bust in metro Detroit that is believed to be among the largest uncovered in the state.

The investigation, Nessel said, began in the summer of 2024 and included several law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels.

Officials say search warrants were executed throughout Wayne and Macomb counties, and seven to nine women of Chinese and Korean origin were rescued. The ring reportedly involved massage parlors in Detroit, Highland Park, St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights.

“This operation has put an end to a significant human trafficking ring, as large as any we’ve uncovered in the State of Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful, and thankful, to the many excellent partners my office has had on this investigation. These arrests, the takedown of four illicit massage parlors, and the liberation of these victims of human trafficking today in our communities were the result of an awesome effort by several law enforcement agencies. These charges and this operation make it clear that Michigan will be no harbor for the vile trafficking trade for forced labor, sexual or otherwise.”

The arrests and charges are as follows as reported by the AG's office:

Jingyu Jin, a 45-year-old Chinese national

Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony; Conspiracy to Commit Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony; Accepting Earnings from Prostitution, a 20-year felony; Transportation for the purposes of Prostitution, a 20-year felony; Money Laundering, a 10-year felony; and, Keeping a House of Prostitution, a 5-year felony.



Huazi Piao

Conducting a Criminal Enterprise; Conspiracy to Commit a Criminal Enterprise; Accepting Earnings from Prostitution; Money Laundering; and 2 counts of Keeping a House of Prostitution



Jon Villasurda, of Clinton Township, a Michigan resident and American citizen.

Conducting a Criminal Enterprise; Conspiracy to Commit Conducting a Criminal Enterprise; and Transportation in service of Prostitution.

Oumar Lougue, a 53-year-old non-citizen from West Africa.

Conducting a Criminal Enterprise; Conspiracy to Commit Conducting a Criminal Enterprise; Accepting Earnings from Prostitution; and Keeping a House of Prostitution.

