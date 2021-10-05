Michigan AG charges controversial ex-funeral director with improper handling of dead bodies

(WXYZ) — The owner of the Tri-County Crematorium in Ypsilanti Township is facing charges over the improper disposal of dead bodies, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

O’Neil Swanson was arraigned on Monday in Washtenaw County District Court on one count of improper disposal of dead bodies. According to the Attorney General’s office, it’s a 10-year felony that carries a maximum of a $50,000 fine. He was also charged as a second habitual offender.

7 Action News had the only cameras rolling as law enforcement and the state raided the Tri-County Crematorium in Ypsilanti over the summer. Controversial former funeral director O’Neil Swanson II has a history of licensing problems with the state, as previously reported by our 7 Investigators.

In early June, Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a cease and desist order to the cremation business. According to the AG's office, the agency confirmed that all of the bodies were either cremated or removed on June 24.

Swanson’s probably cause conference is scheduled for October 14.

“The allegations against Mr. Swanson are incredibly disturbing, and my heart breaks for those who trusted him to care for their deceased loved ones,” Nessel said in a press release. “We are committed to ensuring there is criminal accountability in this case.”