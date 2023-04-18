Michigan AG Dana Nessel warns about hacking method called 'Juice Jacking'

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning people about “Juice Jacking,” which is another method used by hackers to steal personal data.

Juice Jacking is a cyber-theft tactic that occurs whenever an electronic device is plugged into a public charging station, like those found in airports or hotel lobbies.

Since the public charging stations are open to anyone, people can secretly install malware into the stations. When an unsuspecting consumer plugs in their device, the malware gains access to it. It can then lock the device or export personal data and passwords.

Juice Jacking can happen by plugging a device into a public USB port with your own cable, or by using an infected cable provided by someone else. The Federal Communications Commission has reported incidents of infected cables being given away as promotional gifts. In some cases, hackers will install and hide a skimming device inside the USB ports of the kiosk.

“Be vigilant when charging your devices in public because you never know who or what is waiting to snatch your data when you least expect it,” Nessel said.

Nessel also provided the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of Juice Jacking:



Avoid using a public USB charging station. Use an AC power outlet instead.

Bring an AC outlet charger, car chargers or your own USB cables with you when traveling.

Carry a portable charger or external battery.

Consider carrying a charging-only cable — which prevents data from sending or receiving while charging — from a trusted supplier.

If you plug your device into a USB port and a prompt appears asking you to select “share data” or “charge only,” always select “charge only.”

“This is yet another nefarious way bad actors have discovered that allows them to steal and profit from what doesn’t belong to them,” Nessel said. “Consumers typically don’t think twice before plugging into a public charging station. But knowing the risks and alternatives will allow them to protect themselves and their personal information.”

More information on malware can be found here. Information on how to recognize the signs of malware can be found here.