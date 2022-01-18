Michigan AG Nessel pushes for feds to prosecute fake presidential electors

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she wants federal authorities to prosecute all the people who conspired to try to make Donald Trump the winner in the presidential election in Michigan and six other states.

In December of 2020, 16 people tried to enter the state Capitol and pose as official electors to certify the election for Trump. They were turned away at the door by state police.

Joe Biden was certified in Michigan after winning the election by 154,000 votes.

The 16 people still signed documents and sent them to Washington to try sway the certification.

The attorney general says similar fraud attempts happened in six other states and she’s turned over her materials to the federal government who can take action in all states.

If they don’t, Nessel says she will take action in Michigan.

“These are incredibly serious charges,” Nessel said. “The gravity of this situation, I don't think can possibly be overstated as to what it means for our system of elections. And of course, we know how close we came to this being successful.”

Nessel says the charges would be forgery and fraud.

She did not say how long she will wait before issuing her own charges.

