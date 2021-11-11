Watch
Michigan AG says she drank too much at football tailgate

David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 22:09:56-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says she drank too much booze before a big football game between Michigan and Michigan State.

Dana Nessel told her story on Facebook. She even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat with a Michigan hat covering her face.

Nessel, a Democrat, says she had two bloody marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party. She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”

Nessel says she felt ill inside the stadium and left. She says a designated driver took her home.

Nessel says she's “human” and sometimes she screws up.

She has said she is running for reelection in 2022.

