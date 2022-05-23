Michigan AG to investigate reported price gouging after Gaylord tornado

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is investigating reported instances of price gouging in Gaylord following a deadly tornado last week.

According to the AG's office, she is sending investigators to investigate the reported price gouging.

On Friday afternoon, an EF-3 tornado hit the small city in Northern Michigan, killing two people and injuring dozens more. It also destroyed homes and major buildings in the city.

“Residents who are already struggling in the wake of a natural disaster must be protected from bad actors that are intent on exploiting hardship for their own gain,” Nessel said in a statement. “My department’s investigators are on the ground in Gaylord to ensure the price of goods and services are fair and not artificially inflated to take advantage of the circumstances.”

As demand increases for basic goods and services after a disaster, Nessel said scammers are taking advantage.

Michigan law prohibits any retailer from charging a price that is "grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold," the AG's office said.

Anyone who believes a retailer is price gouging can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form