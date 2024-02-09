Michigan AG warns residents to stay aware when online gambling ahead of Super Bowl

As we approach Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of scams, risks and deceptive internet gaming sites.

According to Nessel, those who are looking to place bets on the Super Bowl should research the online platform by reading reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trust Pilot.

They should also read the fine print, as some platforms require users to gamble their own money before getting bonus bets, and also know, the risks, as risk-free bets may not be what they seem.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year for the players, the fans, the betting platforms and, sadly too, for the bad actors looking to rip off gambling Michiganders,” said Nessel.

Residents can report illegal or suspicious gambling activity to the MGCB at:

