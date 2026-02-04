Michigan AG's office launches form where residents can report immigration action

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office has launched a reporting form for Michiganders to report federal immigration action in the state.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the form was announced at a roundtable discussion hosted earlier on Wednesday focused on ICE responses in Michigan.

That roundtable brought together elected officials, law enforcement representatives, legal advocacy organizations and more.

“What we are seeing from federal immigration agents across the country has been deeply concerning,” Nessel said in a statement. “In Michigan, we do not, and will not tolerate harmful, illegal actions against our residents, and I will not hesitate to uphold the law. That includes investigating unlawful actions perpetrated by a federal officer in our state. This new form allows Michiganders to report alleged misconduct right to my office.”

The form, which can be submitted online here, allows residents to submit specific incident details, including descriptions of the actions witnesses, the number involved, agency affiliations, weapons and tools and more.

According to the AG's office, the form can be submitted anonymously and contact information will be kept confidential to the extent permitted by law. The form is not meant to replace reporting emergencies or crimes to local law enforcement.

Residents are asked not to post unverified reports on social media, and the AG's office may use the information to share with third parties, like local law enforcement, or for other lawful reasons.

