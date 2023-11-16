Michigan Animal Rescue League taking donations to feed pets Thanksgiving meals

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An animal shelter in Pontiac is reaching out to fill the plates of cats and dogs with pet-friendly Thanksgiving meals.

The Michigan Animal Rescue League says a donation of $25 will provide a holiday meal to pets at its shelter. Plates include special versions of classics like savory green beans and sweet potatoes.

Supporters are invited to watch the animals enjoy their meals on Thanksgiving Day on the shelter’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages by following @mi_animalrescueleague.

Donations will also go toward rescuing and caring for animals at MARL.

If you're interested in making a difference, you can donate marl.org.

"We believe every animal deserves to experience the warmth and joy of the holiday season, and our Thanksgiving Meal program is a heartfelt way to make that happen," Audrey Blaylock, communications manager at MARL, said. "Your support not only ensures a special day for our shelter animals but also contributes to our ongoing mission of saving and improving the lives of these animals in need."