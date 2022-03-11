Watch
News

Actions

Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors WXYZ-TV with 13 Broadcast Excellence Awards

Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 10:16:50-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored WXYZ-TV Channel 7 during the 2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Thursday.

In all, WXYZ-TV brought home 13 awards, including Best Newscast and Best News Anchor and Best Community Involvement.

Our staff is humbled to receive such distinguished honors.

The full awards list for WXYZ-TV is below:

Newscast
Best: WXYZ-TV, “Flooding”

News Anchor
Best: WXYZ-TV
Carolyn Clifford

Community Involvement
Best: WXYZ-TV, “WXYZ Community Involvement”

Continuing Coverage
Best: WXYZ-TV, “Oxford School Shooting”

Use of New Media (Single Project)
Best: WXYZ-TV, “One year later: A timeline of COVID-19 in Michigan”
WXYZ Digital Team

Marketing Materials & Promos
Best: WXYZ-TV, “WXYZ - Oxford Strong”
Creative Services Team

News Reporter
Merit: WXYZ-TV
Jim Kiertzner

Investigative Story
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Hospital Horrors: Inside McLaren”
Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin

Mini-Documentary or Series
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Out of Mind”
Ross Jones

Use of New Media (All Encompassing)
Best: WXYZ-TV, “Tragedy in Oxford”
WXYZ Digital Team

Merit: WXYZ-TV, “COVID-19 in Michigan: One year later”
WXYZ Digital Team

Weathercast
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Severe Weather”
Mike Taylor

Commercial
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Kitch Law - Light Up the Season Commercials”
Alissa Lincoln

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!