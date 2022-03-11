Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors WXYZ-TV with 13 Broadcast Excellence Awards

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored WXYZ-TV Channel 7 during the 2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Thursday.

In all, WXYZ-TV brought home 13 awards, including Best Newscast and Best News Anchor and Best Community Involvement.

Our staff is humbled to receive such distinguished honors.

The full awards list for WXYZ-TV is below:

Newscast

Best: WXYZ-TV, “Flooding”

News Anchor

Best: WXYZ-TV

Carolyn Clifford

Community Involvement

Best: WXYZ-TV, “WXYZ Community Involvement”

Continuing Coverage

Best: WXYZ-TV, “Oxford School Shooting”

Use of New Media (Single Project)

Best: WXYZ-TV, “One year later: A timeline of COVID-19 in Michigan”

WXYZ Digital Team

Marketing Materials & Promos

Best: WXYZ-TV, “WXYZ - Oxford Strong”

Creative Services Team

News Reporter

Merit: WXYZ-TV

Jim Kiertzner

Investigative Story

Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Hospital Horrors: Inside McLaren”

Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin

Mini-Documentary or Series

Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Out of Mind”

Ross Jones

Use of New Media (All Encompassing)

Best: WXYZ-TV, “Tragedy in Oxford”

WXYZ Digital Team

Merit: WXYZ-TV, “COVID-19 in Michigan: One year later”

WXYZ Digital Team

Weathercast

Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Severe Weather”

Mike Taylor

Commercial

Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Kitch Law - Light Up the Season Commercials”

Alissa Lincoln