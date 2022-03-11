Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors WXYZ-TV with 13 Broadcast Excellence Awards

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored WXYZ-TV Channel 7 during the 2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Thursday.
In all, WXYZ-TV brought home 13 awards, including Best Newscast and Best News Anchor and Best Community Involvement.
Our staff is humbled to receive such distinguished honors.
The full awards list for WXYZ-TV is below:
Newscast
Best: WXYZ-TV, “Flooding”
News Anchor
Best: WXYZ-TV
Carolyn Clifford
Community Involvement
Best: WXYZ-TV, “WXYZ Community Involvement”
Continuing Coverage
Best: WXYZ-TV, “Oxford School Shooting”
Use of New Media (Single Project)
Best: WXYZ-TV, “One year later: A timeline of COVID-19 in Michigan”
WXYZ Digital Team
Marketing Materials & Promos
Best: WXYZ-TV, “WXYZ - Oxford Strong”
Creative Services Team
News Reporter
Merit: WXYZ-TV
Jim Kiertzner
Investigative Story
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Hospital Horrors: Inside McLaren”
Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin
Mini-Documentary or Series
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Out of Mind”
Ross Jones
Use of New Media (All Encompassing)
Best: WXYZ-TV, “Tragedy in Oxford”
WXYZ Digital Team
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “COVID-19 in Michigan: One year later”
WXYZ Digital Team
Weathercast
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Severe Weather”
Mike Taylor
Commercial
Merit: WXYZ-TV, “Kitch Law - Light Up the Season Commercials”
Alissa Lincoln