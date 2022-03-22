Watch
Michigan athletics wants $41 million for new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department is hoping to get new scoreboards installed at Michigan Stadium, just over 10 years after new scoreboards were put up.

The department is asking the university's board of regents to approve $41 million to replace the scoreboards at each end of the Big House. A filing is listed on the agenda for Thursday's board of regents meeting.

According to the filing, the existing scoreboards that were installed in 2011 "have exceeded their anticipated service life," and the department said the technology has become "obsolete."

The athletic department said replacing the scoreboards will address reliability and serviceability concerns. Updates will also go to some parts of the public address and video production equipment.

According to the department, the new scoreboards will be the same height as the existing ones but wider to "further enhance the fan experience" and said they are also more energy-efficient.

The filing said they have already selected a designer for the project - SmithGroup Inc. – and construction would be completed in the fall of 2023.

