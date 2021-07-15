Michigan awarded $10M grant to expand employment opportunities for residents

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was awarded a $10 million federal grant to increase employment opportunities for residents and support the state's apprenticeship expansion efforts.

“As we put Michigan back to work, Registered Apprenticeship programs offer on-ramps to high-demand, high-skill careers, and in Michigan we have committed to expanding these educational opportunities to ensure more Michiganders can get good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “Increasing access to education and training opportunities will help us achieve our 60 by 30 goal to have 60% of Michigan’s adult with post-secondary education or skills training by 2030, improve the quality of life and help Michiganders secure good-paying jobs, and ensure businesses have the workforce they need to succeed and grow our economy.”

Grant funds will be used to establish the Michigan Statewide Targeted Apprenticeship Inclusion & Readiness System, the Michigan Works! network, Michigan Career & Technical Institute, Michigan Association of Community and Adult Education, and the Access to Apprenticeship Consortium including labor and associated contractors.

MiSTAIRS will focus on those most severely impacted by COVID-19 and expand registered apprenticeship opportunities for women, people of color, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school equivalency diploma or equivalent.

Additionally, the state says MiSTAIRS will enable more than 1,640 workers to enroll in Registered Apprenticeship programs over a four-year period in sectors that include advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, healthcare, information technology and mobility.