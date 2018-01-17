Michigan bakery to debut Flamin' Hot Cheeto doughnut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A bakery based in Grand Rapids is working to give you a spicy treat that will have you reaching for your water bottle.

The Donut Conspiracy, located on Beltline Ave., will debut its Flamin' Hot Cheeto doughnut Saturday.

The donut consists of a glazed doughnut, crushed up Flamin' Hot Cheetos and nacho cheese sauce, according to supervisor Rachel Ferguson.

There will be a limited number available on Saturday, but if the doughnut is a huge hit the bakery may bring it back.