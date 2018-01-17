Michigan bakery to debut Flamin' Hot Cheeto doughnut

Fair
HI: 22°
LO: 2°
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A bakery based in Grand Rapids is working to give you a spicy treat that will have you reaching for your water bottle.
The Donut Conspiracy, located on Beltline Ave., will debut its Flamin' Hot Cheeto doughnut Saturday.
The donut consists of a glazed doughnut, crushed up Flamin' Hot Cheetos and nacho cheese sauce, according to supervisor Rachel Ferguson.
There will be a limited number available on Saturday, but if the doughnut is a huge hit the bakery may bring it back.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.